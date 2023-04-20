X

Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers in Game 3 against Suns

Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series Thursday night.

He was listed as having a sprained right knee on the NBA's injury report that came out several hours before tipoff in Los Angeles.

That leaves the Clippers without both of their star players against the Suns’ trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Paul George hasn’t played since March 21, when he sprained his right knee in a game.

Leonard is averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists through the first two games of the best-of-seven series, which is tied 1-1.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP missed all of last season while recovering from surgery for a torn right ACL.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

