Kawhi Leonard has surgery; Clippers confirm partial ACL tear

The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.

Leonard averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games. He first got hurt in Game 4 of the team's second-round series against the Utah Jazz. He was held out of the last eight postseason games, including the Clippers' 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the West finals.