Kawhi and Popovich reunited? Leonard wants to go to Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23, and the U.S. plays its first game against France on July 25.

“If I feel up to it and feel ready to go around that time, then I'm going to play," Leonard said.

USA Basketball is expected to finalize a player pool of about 60 names — many of them holdovers from the 44 announced as members of the pool last year, a group that includes Leonard — in the not-too-distant future. From there, a team will be picked and the current plan is to bring that group to Las Vegas around July 1 to begin training camp and a series of exhibition games against other national teams.

The U.S. staff, including managing director Jerry Colangelo, men's national team director Sean Ford, Popovich and assistant coaches Lloyd Pierce, Steve Kerr and Jay Wright have been talking for months about plans and contingencies — including which players they might want to wait for even if their NBA clubs go deep into the playoffs.

Many top NBA players said entering the 2019-20 season that they were considering Olympic plans, before the pandemic struck and the Olympics were pushed back a year.

“A lot of people were in for 2020, but just the pandemic pretty much killed everything," Leonard said.

