Kate Winslet turns TV sleuth, says she'd flop in real life

The British actor has used an impressive variety of accents in her career, including a German one for her Oscar-winning role in 2008’s “The Reader.” But she found it a real challenge to match the regional Pennsylvania sound needed in “Mare of Easttown,”

“It was up there among the hardest accents I’ve ever done,” she told TV critics during a Q&A. “I’d say it’s up there in the top three for sure. But it adds so much so much to Mare’s character. I didn’t want to come up with something that was sort of generalized and make a few kind of token sounds that were a nod in the direction” of the dialect.

The seven-episode “Mare of Easttown” debuts April 18 on HBO and will be on streaming service HBO Max.

This image released by HBO shows Kate Winslet in a scene from "Mare of Easttown," debuting on April 18. (HBO via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited