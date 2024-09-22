Nation & World News

Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has made her first public appearance since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she speaks to a woman during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London on Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she speaks to a woman during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London on Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, were seen Sunday attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla near their royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Kate, 42, announced on Sept. 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had an undisclosed type of cancer. Her announcement came six weeks after Buckingham Palace announced that the king was being treated for cancer.

In a video announcing her progress, she said the path to full recovery would be long and she would take it day by day. She said she would undertake some limited engagements through the end of the year.

While she stepped away from most public duties during her treatment, Kate made two appearances earlier this year. First, during the king's birthday parade in June, known as Trooping the Colour, and most recently during the men's final at Wimbledon in July, where she received a standing ovation.

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales waits to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after he defeated Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Clay

Teen swims Lake Lanier to help other kids with cancer
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Two Georgia deaths are tied to abortion restrictions. Experts say abortion pills they...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Navy's highest-ranking military officer is treated successfully for breast cancer
Placeholder Image

The mother of the Georgia woman who died from abortion complications says her death was...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hezbollah hits back with more than 100 rockets across a wider and deeper area of Israel8m ago
Lando Norris cruises to victory in the Singapore Grand Prix to cut Max Verstappen's F1...10m ago
Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson is unanimous choice as WNBA MVP, winning the award for the...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ernie Suggs

Nearly 50 years later, Jimmy Carter’s White House crew still meets — on Zoom
The Cherokee Nation is reconnecting with its culture in Georgia
‘A model inmate:’ Julie Chrisley seeks reduced prison sentence