Kate, Princess of Wales, is at Wimbledon in a rare public appearance since revealing she has cancer

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales arrived at the All England Club on Sunday for the Wimbledon men's final, only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was greeted by a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd as she took her seat in the Royal Box before the start of the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

She and her 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, got to the site of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in southwest London in a motorcade about a half-hour before the final was scheduled to begin. They went to a terrace at the club that is connected to the main stadium by a pedestrian walkway and greeted several people, including 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and other young British tennis players.