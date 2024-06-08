Nation & World News

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for missing Irish Guards final rehearsal before king's parade

Kate, the Princess of Wales, wished the Irish Guards good luck on their final rehearsal before the Trooping of the Color parade in honor of the king’s birthday
The Colonel's Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday June 8, 2024, ahead of the King's Birthday Parade on June 15. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Colonel's Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday June 8, 2024, ahead of the King's Birthday Parade on June 15. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)
41 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, wished the Irish Guards good luck on their final rehearsal Saturday before the Trooping of the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.

Kate, who has been recovering from cancer, apologized for not being there in her capacity as the guards' honorary colonel.

“Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review," she wrote in the letter shared by the Irish Guards on the social media platform X. "Please pass my apologies to the whole regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

The review is a dress rehearsal for the annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony June 15.

It's still unclear if Kate will attend the ceremony next week. She's been treated for an unspecified type of cancer she announced in March after speculation proliferated on social media about her wellbeing because she had not been seen in public for several months. She has revealed few details about her illness or treatment.

The king has eased back into public duties while continuing to undergo his own treatment for cancer. He attended commemorations this week for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on June 6, 1944.

Trooping the Color is a 460-year old tradition in which troops in full dress uniform parade past the king with their ceremonial flag, also known as their “color.”

Charles is likely to travel to the event by carriage with Queen Camilla and is expected to watch the ceremony seated on a dais, rather than on horseback as he did last year.

The Irish Guards said they were touched by the letter from Kate and wished her well in her recovery.

The Colonel's Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday June 8, 2024, ahead of the King's Birthday Parade on June 15. (Jeff Moore/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says

Credit: WAGA-TV

‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Credit: SPECIAL

Kia recalls nearly 463K Georgia-built SUVs due to fire risk

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say

Credit: AP

SUPREME COURT
Clarence Thomas acknowledges more travel paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. At least 55 dead in Gaza...
8m ago
A World War II veteran just married his bride near Normandy's D-Day beaches. He's 100...
15m ago
Netflix's recipe for success includes 'secret sauce' spiced with Silicon Valley savvy
34m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station