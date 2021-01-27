Kate, Prince Charles pay tribute to Holocaust survivors

Kate held a video call last week with Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90, who met as boys while in a Nazi concentration camp and later settled in Britain after the end of World War II. She first met the men in 2017 when she and her husband, Prince William, visited a former Nazi concentration camp built in occupied Poland.

Shipper told the duchess that after he was transported to Auschwitz he witnessed babies being shot when their mothers refused to be separated from them.