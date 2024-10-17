Nation & World News

Kate McKinnon to host National Book Awards next month. Jon Batiste will perform live

This year’s National Book Awards 75th anniversary ceremony won’t only be a celebration of literature
FILE - Kate McKinnon arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

FILE - Kate McKinnon arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's National Book Awards 75th anniversary ceremony won't only be a tribute to literature. Expect some laughs and some music, too.

The National Book Foundation announced Thursday that Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live" fame will host the Nov. 20 event at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, and Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer-musician Jon Batiste will perform. Awards judges will announce winners in five categories, with finalists including Salman Rushdie and Percival Everett.

McKinnon herself is not a nominee, but she is an author. Her children's book, “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science,” was published earlier this month.

“I’ve been an invested reader my whole life and am so honored to be part of this event that celebrates the life-changing power of books while recognizing some of today’s most brilliant storytellers,” McKinnon said in a statement. “I was lucky to grow up surrounded by books, devouring everything from Pippi Longstocking to a comprehensive manual on proper iguana care, and this access to stories and perspectives helped shape my worldview and understanding of what was possible."

Batiste, whose “Beethoven Blues” album comes out just days before the awards ceremony, said in a statement that books are “sacred sources of refuge, insight and humanity, shaping the world as we know it.”

“I am excited to take part in recognizing world class artistry, creativity and the power of prose,” he added.

Musical guests are a rarity at the National Book Awards, although celebrities have hosted before: Steve Martin served as emcee in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Koreans are joyful after Han Kang wins Nobel Prize for literature
Placeholder Image

Credit: Simon & Schuster

Nancy Pelosi headlines Book Festival of the MJCCA
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joan Titus

Bookshelf: ‘Courage to speak out’ sealed Lillian Smith’s legacy
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nick Berryman

Funk legend George Clinton brings first public art exhibition to Savannah
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies accused of helping make Russian attack drones9m ago
Electoral battleground North Carolina starts early in-person voting while recovering from...10m ago
US shoppers spent more at retailers last month in latest sign consumers are driving...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Patricia Murphy, AJC

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT
Rare murders of women come to light as Georgia prisons set homicide record