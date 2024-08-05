Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos all advance in 400 hurdles heats at Paris Games

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Norwegian world-record holder Karsten Warholm turned in the fastest time in 400-meter hurdles qualifying Monday as he tries to defend his Olympic title.

Warholm is likely to face a big challenge to retain his crown in Paris from Rai Benjamin, the American who posted the fastest time this year, and Alison dos Santos, the Brazilian who beat Warholm on his home track slightly more than a month ago.

The trio seem to bring out the best in each other. That was on display at the Tokyo Games in 2021, when Warholm broke his own world record to win gold.