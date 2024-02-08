Karol G named 2024 Woman of the Year by Billboard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G has earned the title of Billboard’s 2024 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, SZA and Lady Gaga.

On Sunday Karol G made history when she not only won her first ever Grammy but became the first woman to win in best música urbana, a moment that may reflect changing perceptions of reggaetón and Latin hip-hop as exclusively "men's music."

"You know, I feel a lot of responsibility about that. As a woman, I have to say, like in my experience, it was tough, like so many things, to be a girl in this industry, in the music that I do, in urban music," she told The Associated Press.