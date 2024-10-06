Karl-Anthony Towns scores 10 points in abbreviated preseason debut with New York Knicks

Towns had 10 points on 2-for-7 shooting and four rebounds in 15 minutes in his preseason debut with his new team Sunday night as the Knicks held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 111-109. Brunson had 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting and three assists.

Both only played the first half, which ended in a 61-61 tie.

Miles McBride led the Knicks with 22 points.

Towns looked out of synch at times in the offense early on but proceeded to get more comfortable as the first half wore on. He struggled from deep, missing his other four 3-point attempts and half of his points came from the free-throw line.

The 7-foot center was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last week in a three-team trade that included the Hornets.

The Knicks gave up three-time All-Star Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo, while reacquiring Keita Bates-Diop and also receiving a first-round pick. The Hornets received Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries and Duane Washington Jr. and two second-round picks, along with the draft rights to center James Nnaji.

Towns has averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range during his nine seasons in the league.

