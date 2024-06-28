Karen Read once 'admired' the Boston police boyfriend she's accused of killing

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — The woman accused of ramming her luxury SUV into her boyfriend and callously leaving him on the ground before a snowstorm had dated the Boston police officer briefly when they were in their 20s, and they reconnected after the pandemic.

Long before she was charged with murder in the death of John O'Keefe, Karen Read had a successful career as a financial analyst and adjunct professor at Bentley College. Now 44, she grew up in Blacksburg, Virginia, and in Taunton, Massachusetts. She attended Coyle & Cassidy, a now-closed private Roman Catholic school, and earned undergraduate and master's degrees in finance at Bentley, a private university in Waltham.

When she reconnected with O'Keefe, he had moved to suburban Canton to take care of his niece and nephew after their parents died. She told ABC News before the trial that she admired him for stepping up for his family, and she helped with the kids, staying over frequently.