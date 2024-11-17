Kansas upsets No. 7 BYU 17-13, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 169 yards, Dylan Neal ran for two touchdowns and Kansas upset No. 7 BYU 17-13 on Saturday night to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.

The Jayhawks (4-6, 3-4 Big 12) beat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks for the first time in school history. Neal surpassed 4,000 yards rushing in his career, finishing with 52 yards on the ground.

Jake Retzlaff threw for 192 yards for BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 6 College Football Playoffs). LJ Martin ran for 76 yards for the Cougars , who were held to a field goal in the second half.