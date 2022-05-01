Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

“The city of Andover will be affected by this for years,” he said. “We still have scars from 1991 (EF-5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years.”

By Sunday, utility crews had restored power to nearly all of the more than 15,000 customers who lost power during the storm. Evergy said less than 1,000 people still lacked power in the Wichita area Sunday morning.

In addition to the storm damage, the Oklahoma State Patrol said three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City in Oklahoma Friday evening as they returned from storm chasing in Kansas.

Caption A tornado passes south-central Kansas on Friday, April 29, 2022, southeast Wichita. A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday. (Amy Leiker /The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Caption Wichita firefighters fist-bump 7-year-old Camden Oyewole while searching an area in Andover, Kan., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power. (Jaime Green /The Wichita Eagle via AP)