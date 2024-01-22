Kansas State jumps to 4th in women's AP Top 25; South Carolina is still No. 1

There was some shifting in the top 10 this week, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Bruins may not remain at No. 2 for long after losing in OT to Utah on Monday night.

The Buffaloes remained in the third spot, thanks to a win over then-No. 6 USC, which fell to 11th after also losing to Utah.

Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State. Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark had a scary moment after the game when she accidently was run into by a fan who was storming the court to celebrate. Clark said she was OK.

The Buckeyes jumped six spots to No. 12.

No. 6 Stanford, North Carolina State and UConn followed the Hawkeyes.

HELLO AND GOODBYE

Syracuse (22), West Virginia (24) and Oregon State (25) entered the rankings this week while Iowa State, Marquette and UNLV dropped out.

1,203 AND COUNTING

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in major college basketball, moving past former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski on Sunday when the Cardinal beat Oregon State.

CLOSE ACC RACE

Six teams are within a loss of each other at the top of the ACC standings, with Syracuse and North Carolina at 6-1. Louisville is 5-1. Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and N.C. State all have two losses.

Florida State, which dropped eight spots to No. 23 in the poll, had one loss coming into last week before losing to Syracuse and Virginia.

