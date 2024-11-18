Breaking: Laken Riley case: Black Adidas hat led police to accused killer Jose Ibarra
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kansas remains No. 1 in AP poll, top 10 shuffled with losses by 3 teams; Wisconsin joins rankings

Kansas strengthened its grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25
Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) celebrates scoring a basket against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Wisconsin guard Kamari McGee (4) celebrates scoring a basket against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
By JOHN MARSHALL – Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Kansas strengthened its grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The rest of the top 10 turned into a jumble of teams swapping places.

The Jayhawks picked up five first-place votes in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released on Monday, receiving 49 from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 UConn had seven first-place votes, No. 3 Gonzaga earned two and No. 4 Auburn three. Iowa State climbed two spots to round out the top five.

The shuffling started with No. 8 Alabama's 87-78 loss to No. 6 Purdue, a game that dropped the Crimson Tide six spots and bumped the Boilermakers up seven. Losses by Duke and Arizona shook up the top 10 further.

The No. 12 Blue Devils dropped six spots from last week after their 77-72 loss to No. 9 Kentucky. The Wildcats climbed 10 spots for their first top-10 ranking this season. Arizona lost 103-88 at No. 19 Wisconsin and fell eight spots to No. 17. The Badgers are ranked for the first time this season.

Kansas backed up its win over North Carolina in the season's opening week by beating Michigan State and Oakland last week.

UConn continued to roll in its bid for a third straight national championship, blowing out Le Moyne 90-49. Gonzaga crushed UMass Lowell, Auburn rolled over Kent State and Iowa State beat Kansas City by 26.

No. 7 Houston moved up a spot bouncing back from a 74-69 loss to Auburn by blowing out Louisiana-Lafayette.

Building Badgers

Wisconsin had to reload its roster after an upset loss to James Madison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Coach Greg Gard filled the holes with some solid additions through the transfer portal, but the Badgers were still picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten.

The projections may have been off.

After rolling through three easy wins against smaller conference schools, Wisconsin made a few waves by running over Arizona. John Tonje scored 41 points, two off the school record, and the Badgers never trailed in a convincing win over a top-10 team that led to a passionate post-game speech by Gard.

In and out

No. 25 Illinois joined Wisconsin as the only teams to move into the top 25. The Illini knocked off Oakland 66-54 last week.

Ole Miss dropped out from No. 25 despite beating South Alabama and Colorado State last week. Ohio State fell from No. 21 after its 78-64 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M.

Rising and falling

Arizona had the biggest drop, losing eight spots. Alabama and Duke were next, each dropping six places.

Kentucky had the biggest jump among teams already in the poll, climbing 10 places and Purdue was next at seven.

Conference watch

The Southeastern Conference led the way with seven ranked teams, including No. 11 Tennessee, No. 20 Arkansas and No. 21 Florida.

The Big 12 has six teams in the poll and the Big Ten five, followed by the Big East with four. The Atlantic Coast Conference has two, while the West Coast Conference has one.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up  here. AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll  and  https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Oakland forward Allen Mukeba (23) attempts to score a Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn forward Alex Karaban (11) drives to the basket as Le Moyne forward Nate Fouts (15) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, center, reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UMass-Lowell, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: Oregon is the unanimous No. 1 team again; Georgia is back in top 10 and LSU...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: TCU earns best ranking in 16 years in women's basketball poll as top 12 remain...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 17 Clemson visits Pittsburgh in a key matchup for ACC title chase
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito against the Bucs4m ago
The Associated Press says buyouts and some layoffs are ahead as it seeks to cut its...8m ago
Middle East latest: Israel strikes in the heart of Lebanon's capital near parliament and...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Laken Riley case: Black Adidas hat led police to accused killer Jose Ibarra1h ago
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives1h ago
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location