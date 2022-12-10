ajc logo
X

Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities have arrested a Kansas man in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mary Robin Walter, who was a wife, mother and nursing school student when she was killed, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said at a news conference Friday. He is jailed on $500,000 bond and doesn’t have an attorney, according to court records.

Bellendir said Detective Sgt. Adam Hales decided in April to reopen the investigation into the Jan. 24, 1980, killing, which happened at a trailer park near the airport in Great Bend, a city of about 15,000 residents in central Kansas.

“After taking a fresh look at the case, it became evident that some of the information had been initially overlooked and some had been added at a later date,” the sheriff said. “This was unknown to the original investigators.”

Bellendir directed two additional officers to join the investigation. In October, new evidence was discovered, though authorities declined to disclose it.

Bellendir said Hanks was investigated as a suspect immediately after the shooting, “but the case went cold." He didn't disclose a possible motive for the killing.

Hanks spent time in prison for another crime. He was arrested in 1981 and charged with rape, battery, robbery and burglary. He was sentenced in 1983 and discharged in 1993, according to online records from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia Bulldogs have returned to greatness because of a great coach
20h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons finally can hope they’ll be good again soon
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons finally can hope they’ll be good again soon
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Martin Meissner

Ronaldo comes on as substitute against Morocco at World Cup
26m ago
Germany: Suspect dead after killing mother, taking hostages
40m ago
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
1h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
12h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top