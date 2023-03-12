X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kansas coach Bill Self out of hospital after heart procedure

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Kansas coach Bill Self was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday, and the Hall of Famer plans to rejoin the No. 3 Jayhawks as they begin defense of their NCAA championship this week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday, where he had been recovering after a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart, and the Hall of Famer plans to rejoin the No. 3 Jayhawks as they begin defense of their NCAA championship this week.

Self went to the emergency room Wednesday night, shortly after watching his team in a final shootaround ahead of the Big 12 Tournament, and was complaining of chest tightness and concerns with his balance.

Dr. Mark Wiley, the chief of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Kansas Health System, said Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed to help treat the blocked arteries.

“Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery,” Wiley said.

The Jayhawks were coached in the Big 12 Tournament by Norm Roberts, who also served as acting coach earlier in the season, while Self was serving a school-imposed four-game suspension. They beat West Virginia and Iowa State before getting blown out 76-56 by seventh-ranked Texas in Saturday night's championship game.

Afterward, Roberts said he expected Self to coach the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received,” Self said in a statement. "I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”

The 60-year-old Self is 581-130 during his two decades at Kansas, and is 788-235 in his 30 seasons as a head coach, which includes stops at Oral Roberts, Tulsa and Illinois. He led the Jayhawks to their fifth national title in 2008 with an overtime win over Memphis. Kansas hung its sixth banner in Allen Fieldhouse after its win over North Carolina last April.

The Jayhawks, who won the regular-season Big 12 title, hardly seemed to be bothered by their lackluster loss to Texas, when they were also missing injured defensive stopper Kevin McCullar Jr. Instead, they were looking forward to the NCAA tourney and getting both McCullar and their coach back on the court.

“We already brushed it off,” Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said in its mostly empty locker room Saturday night. “We’ve just got to get ready for March Madness. It’s a quick turnaround and a new season.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Spring football: Transfers add to Georgia’s stacked receiving corps
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Charlie Morton loves seeing his fellow Braves starters thrive
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oscars try to snap after The Slap; Stars arrive, Gaga added
5m ago
Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show
11m ago
Memphis topples No. 1 Houston; Hardaway back to NCAA tourney
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top