Kansas races past Miami in 2nd half, reaches 16th Final Four

Kameron McGusty scored 18 points and Isaiah Wong had 15 for No. 10 seed Miami in the program's first appearance in the Elite Eight. The Hurricanes (26-11) were bidding to get coach Jim Larrañaga back to the Final Four for the first time since he led 11th-seeded George Mason there in 2006.

McGusty spent two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Miami, averaging 13.5 points in four games against Kansas. And he looked comfortable playing against the Jayhawks again.

The redshirt senior guard scored 14 points to help the Hurricanes to a 35-29 halftime lead. But everything changed after the break.

With McCormack asserting himself inside and Braun and Ogbai picking up their play on the perimeter, Kansas outscored Miami 25-7 over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Jalen Wilson made two foul shots and Agbaji connected from 3 to lift the Jayhawks to a 54-42 lead with 10:14 left. And the Big 12 champions just kept rolling.

A dunk by Agbaji capped a 10-0 run and made it 67-46 with 4:35 left, delighting the pro-Kansas crowd at the United Center. A 3 by Agbaji extended the lead to 23 points with 1:58 remaining.

The second-half numbers told the story of Kansas’ dominance. Miami shot 21.4% (6 for 28) after the break, compared to 59.3% (16 for 27) for Kansas. The Jayhawks also outrebounded the Hurricanes 25-11 in the second half. Wilson finished with 11 rebounds to make up for a tough shooting day.

SWEET HOME CHICAGO

Kansas improved to 6-0 in NCAA Tournament games played in the Windy City.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: One of the Hurricanes’ biggest strengths in the tourney was their ability to generate turnovers, but they were unable to rattle the experienced Jayhawks. Miami finished with 14 turnovers, compared to 11 for Kansas.

Kansas: The Jayhawks improved to 44-16 in the NCAA Tournament under Self, but they are focused on winning the national title for the first time since 2008.

Caption Kansas' David McCormack react after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Kansas' Christian Braun dunks during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Miami's Kameron McGusty sits on the bench during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Kansas' Remy Martin reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Kansas' David McCormack tries to get past Miami's Isaiah Wong during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Miami head coach Jim Larranaga talks to Bensley Joseph during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Miami's Anthony Walker walks off the court after a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. Kansas won 76-50 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast