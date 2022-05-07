Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

Kane had a pair of rebound goals in the second period and finished the hat trick with a wrist shot with 20 seconds remaining.

It was the first time in Hyman's seven-year career he has had a two-goal game in the playoffs.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his goals in a 81-second span during the third period.

Edmonton won 6-0 Wednesday night and built a five-goal lead midway through the second period of this one as it took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Draisaitl took a cross-ice pass from McDavid on a 2-on-1 rush and slid a wrist shot past Quick 3:50 into the first period to open the scoring.

Edmonton didn't waste any time extending its lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:07. McDavid drew in a defender and then found Hyman open at the back post.

The Oilers then put it away with three second-period goals in a span of 3:24.

Kane knocked in a rebound at 6:27 and Hyman chased Quick at 7:42 with a wrist shot to the near post to make it 4-0. Kane then put a rebound through Petersen's legs at 9:51.

Los Angeles averted a shutout 16 seconds after Kane's second goal when Kopitar went top shelf on a backhand in front of the net. Danault got the Kings within 5-2 on a power-play goal at 17:29.

MARVELOUS McDAVID

McDavid — who has six points in the series (one goal, five assists) — has multiple points in each game. It is the first time since Joe Murphy and Nicholls in 1992 an Oiler has had multiple points in each of the first three games of the postseason.

Caption Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, right, celebrates his power play as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, below sits in goal and defenseman Matt Roy skates by during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Caption Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, right, is upended by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Caption Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith stops a shot during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Caption Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, left, celebrates his power play goal with center Connor McDavid during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)