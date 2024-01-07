Kamara out, Miller back for Saints vs. Falcons; Atlanta rules out Heinicke

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for New Orleans' regular-season finale on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Atlanta ruled out quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who'd recently taken over as starter but injured his ankle last week and had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.

Kamara, who injured his ankle during the Saints' victory in Tampa Bay last week, did not practice this week but had been listed as questionable in Friday's final injury report.