Kamala Harris says hip-hop is 'the ultimate American art form' as she hosts a 50th anniversary party

Vice President Kamala Harris has hosted a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, with appearances by some of the music genre’s pioneers and stars

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday hosted a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary with appearances by some of the music genre's pioneers and stars.

Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were among the hip-hop artists invited to join Harris for the party at the vice presidential residence.

Hip-hop's 50th birthday has inspired a host of anniversary events this year. Many trace the genre's creation to an Aug. 11, 1973, back-to-school party where 18-year-old Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, deejayed at a Bronx apartment building in New York City.

Harris said hip-hop is “the ultimate American art form” that “shapes every aspect of America’s popular culture.”

“Hip-hop culture is American culture,” she told the crowd.

Hip-hop has grown into a global artform, becoming one of the world's most influential cultural forces, an integral part of social and racial justice movements and a multibillion-dollar industry built on generations of rapping, emceeing, deejaying, breaking and graffiti.

Harris noted that Public Enemy rapper Chuck D has described rap as “Black America’s CNN.”

“It has always channeled the voices of the people. It tells the stories that don’t make the news,” she said before joining her husband, Doug Emhoff, to watch musicians’ performances.

Saturday's celebration was a collaboration with Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban.

“This is a hip-hop household!” Emhoff said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

31-point second quarter propels No. 1 Georgia to blowout victory vs. Ball State2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe/Contributed

Funerals begin for teens, Morehouse College students killed in crashes
3h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
4h ago

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
11h ago

Atlanta police training site is awash in history - and buried mysteries
11h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
The Latest

Credit: AP

‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
0m ago
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000 people and damages historic buildings in...
12m ago
Greek authorities say a 77-year-old man is 11th victim of flooding. At least 6 people are...
13m ago
Featured

Georgia Tech-South Carolina State: TV, online, radio information
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top