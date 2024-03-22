Nation & World News

Kamala Harris marks first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, riling some in the US territory

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Puerto Rico as part of a whirlwind trip to tout the federal aid the U.S. territory has received following deadly hurricanes and attend a Democratic fundraiser
Protest against the visit of the Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Protest against the visit of the Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
38 minutes ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Puerto Rico on Friday as part of a whirlwind trip to tout the federal aid the U.S. territory has received following deadly hurricanes and attend a Democratic fundraiser.

Her visit comes days after U.S. President Joe Biden launched a campaign targeting Latino voters ahead of the November general elections. While those in Puerto Rico cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections despite being U.S. citizens, more than 5 million Puerto Ricans live in the U.S. mainland.

Accompanying Harris for the roughly five-hour visit to the island was U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. Welcoming them was Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, a Democrat whose New Progressive Party has long pushed for statehood.

Hours before Harris’ arrival, a couple dozen protesters gathered in Puerto Rico’s capital to decry the island’s territorial status and demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“We find her presence disrespectful,” said Joselyn Velázquez, protest spokeswoman, as a group around her waved Palestinian flags.

Nearby, one demonstrator stood on a U.S. flag while others gathered additional U.S. flags and set them on fire.

“She is not welcome here,” said one protester.

Harris was scheduled to visit a home in the northern municipality of Canovanas, located near the capital, as well as visit a community center in San Juan. She also is slated to address a campaign reception before flying back to the U.S. mainland Friday evening.

It is Harris' first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, having visited as a U.S. senator in 2017 after devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria pummeled the island.

What remains of a U.S. flag covers the street after it was burned during a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator attends a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator standing on a U.S. flag holds a ceasefire sign related to the Israel-Hamas war during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People take photos of a U.S. flag that was set fire during a protest against the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Georgia father’s heroism in Vietnam and a mother’s vow

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES DISPATCH
Previewing the 2024 Braves: Questions, a record prediction and more
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
6m ago
Gunmen in combat fatigues fire on crowds at a Moscow concert hall which is now ablaze
7m ago
Israel's Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to halt Rafah offensive. Tensions rise ahead of...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many