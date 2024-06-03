Breaking: Atlanta United fires Gonzalo Pineda
Kamala Harris will represent the US at a Swiss 'peace summit' for Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the U.S. at this month’s Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine promoted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
By ZEKE MILLER – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the U.S. at this month's Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine, an event promoted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The White House said Harris would attend the meeting in Lucerne on June 15. President Joe Biden is scheduled to be at a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles hosted by actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

“The Vice President will underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and the principles of the U.N. charter, said her communications director, Kirsten Allen. She said Harris will also "reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression."

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will join Harris as part of the U.S. delegation.

Zelenskyy has heavily boosted the summit and encouraged world leaders to attend, even as he's accused Russia, with China's help, of trying to undermine the meeting.

