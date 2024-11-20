Kam Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue 76-58

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 15 Marquette defeated No. 6 Purdue 76-58 on Tuesday night to snap the Boilermakers’ 39-game regular-season nonconference winning streak.

Purdue (4-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season nonconference game since falling 58-54 at Miami on Dec. 8, 2020, compiling the fourth-longest such streak in NCAA history. The record is held by Syracuse, which won 52 straight nonconference regular-season games from Dec. 17, 2008, through Dec. 17, 2012.

Jones’ triple-double was the third in school history and first since Dwyane Wade had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists when Marquette beat Kentucky 83-69 in a 2003 regional final to earn its most recent Final Four appearance.