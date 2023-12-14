Kalib Boone scores 25 points to lead UNLV to 79-64 victory over No. 8 Creighton

Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays (8-2) with 22 points. Baylor Scheierman scored 16 and Mason Miller had 11.

Both of Creighton's losses have been to Mountain West teams. The Bluejays also lost to No. 17 Colorado State 69-48 on Nov. 23 before winning three in a row.

UNLV showed early it wouldn't be an easy night for the Bluejays, going on nine- and six-point runs to take a 36-28 lead at halftime. Creighton didn't help itself by missing five of seven layups.

The Rebels didn't slow down in the second half, either. They used an 11-2 spurt to go up 62-46 with 7:59 left.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays' defense let them down, with UNLV shooting 52%. Creighton was repeatedly beaten to the basket, and UNLV made 11 layups and outscored the Bluejays 38-26 in the lane.

UNLV: Expectations were high for the Rebels entering this season after third-year coach Kevin Kruger put together his best recruiting class. UNLV, however, opened with a stunning loss to Southern and on Saturday fell to Loyola Marymount. The Rebels could use this victory as a catalyst.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Will host Alabama on Saturday.

UNLV: Will play Saint Mary's in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Saturday.

