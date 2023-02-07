Kal Penn to host PEN America literary awards ceremony

The actor, author and activist will preside over the March 2 ceremony at The Town Hall in Manhattan. Prizes include the $75,000 Jean Stein Award for the best and most innovative book of 2022, the $15,000 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for essay writing and the $10,000 PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel.

Nominees range from David Sedaris and Jhumpa Lahiri to Imani Perry and U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón.