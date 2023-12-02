Kaidon Salter leads unbeaten No. 20 Liberty past New Mexico State 49-35 for C-USA title

Four plays later, Salter turned a broken play into a 35-yard touchdown run. He was named the game's MVP.

Diego Pavia threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score for the Aggies (10-4, 7-1) while splitting reps with Berlowitz, who had not thrown a pass all season and also had a TD toss. New Mexico State's eight-game winning streak ended.

The Flames, with the country's No. 1 rushing offense, ran for 393 yards. Quinton Cooley had 11 carries for 71 yards and three touchdowns, Lucas finished with 86 yards on 14 carries, and Aaron Bedgood had 72 yards on five rushes. Liberty finished with 712 yards of offense, had 35 first downs and didn't turn the ball over.

Despite getting few defensive stops, New Mexico State kept it close until the final quarter. After Salter's 20-yard touchdown pass to CJ Daniels put Liberty ahead 35-21 in the third quarter, Pavia threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Brady on the next play from scrimmage.

Liberty's next possession ended in a missed field goal. Berlowitz tied the game with an 11-yard TD pass to Trent Hudson with 2:57 left in the third.

Hudson had seven catches for 112 yards and two TDs. Pavia was 11 of 18 passing for 188 yards and had 45 yards rushing. Berlowitz was 10 of 19 for 134 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: The Aggies' winning streak included a victory over Auburn, their first against a Southeastern Conference opponent in 28 tries.

Liberty: The Flames became the first team from Virginia to win 13 games in a season. They won the ninth conference title in school history and first at the FBS level after playing as an independent for the previous four seasons. Liberty won eight titles from 2007 through 2016 as a Big South Conference member.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Liberty could challenge its highest ranking in the AP Top 25, No. 17 in the 2020 season.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State is bowl eligible for the second straight season, the first time that’s happened since 1960.

Liberty will make a bowl appearance for the fifth straight year since becoming a full FBS member in 2019. The Flames are 3-1 in bowl games.

