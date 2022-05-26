K-pop band BTS and Biden to meet to discuss Asian inclusion

BreakingNews
Delta cutting flights due to staffing, COVID, weather disruptions
53 minutes ago
The White House says the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band BTS and President Joe Biden will meet next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about "Asian inclusion and representation" and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday.

The musical group's White House visit next Tuesday follows Biden's trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group's platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song "Dynamite" as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

