New Champions League format makes its debut with same old winners: Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern, Juve

Six-time champion Liverpool came back from a goal down for a 3-1 win at seven-time champion AC Milan in a rematch of the 2005 and 2007 finals.

Harry Kane scored four in Bayern Munich's 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb as the German club opened its bid for a seventh title — which could be achieved in its home stadium in May.

Two-time champion Juventus dispatched PSV Eindhoven 3-1.

During the new league phase, all 36 teams are ranked from top to bottom in a single standings that finishes in January.

Also, Aston Villa returned to the competition for the first time in 41 years and won 3-0 at Young Boys; and Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Lille 2-0.

The first round of league matches continues with six more matches on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

