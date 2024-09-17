Breaking: AG’s office drops money laundering charges in training center RICO case
New Champions League format makes its debut with same old winners: Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern, Juve

The revamped Champions League made its debut with some familiar clubs claiming victories on opening night
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — New format. Same old winners.

The revamped Champions League made its debut Tuesday with some familiar clubs claiming victories on opening night.

After joining from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé scored for 15-time champion Real Madrid, which needed late goals from Antonio Rudiger and Endrick to beat Stuttgart 3-1.

Six-time champion Liverpool came back from a goal down for a 3-1 win at seven-time champion AC Milan in a rematch of the 2005 and 2007 finals.

Harry Kane scored four in Bayern Munich's 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb as the German club opened its bid for a seventh title — which could be achieved in its home stadium in May.

Two-time champion Juventus dispatched PSV Eindhoven 3-1.

During the new league phase, all 36 teams are ranked from top to bottom in a single standings that finishes in January.

Also, Aston Villa returned to the competition for the first time in 41 years and won 3-0 at Young Boys; and Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Lille 2-0.

The first round of league matches continues with six more matches on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior runs after the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bayern's Harry Kane scores his sides 6th goal and his third of the game for a hat-trick, from the penalty spot during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe walks along the pitch after Stuttgart score its side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and PSV Eindhoven at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Stuttgart players celebrate their side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

