Jusuf Nurkic makes free throw with 0.8 seconds left to lift Suns past Mavs, 114-113

DALLAS (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic made the second of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left after getting fouled on an offensive rebound, lifting the Phoenix Suns to a 114-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points, and Nurkic had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns improved to 8-1 for the first time since 2009-10. Two of the victories have been over defending Western Conference champion Dallas.

Nurkic had put the Suns ahead with 31 seconds remaining with a dunk on a putback from a miss Durant. Daniel Gafford got Dallas even at 113 on an alley-oop dunk from Luka Doncic, who had 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.