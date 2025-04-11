Justin Rose is in the lead at the Masters and hopeful of staying there this time

“I feel like I’ve played well enough to win this tournament,” Rose said. ”I just feel like I don’t have the jacket to prove it."

That was key to the second round Friday, when some overnight rain slightly softened the course and Rose set out for a morning round with minimal wind. This was an opportunity to build even more separation, similar to what Jordan Spieth did in 2015 when he followed a three-shot lead with a Friday morning tee time.

Rose started well enough with a birdie on the par-5 second hole to reach 8 under. Rory McIlroy also played in the morning and tried to shake off his sloppy finish of two double bogeys over the final four holes that left him at a pedestrian 72 and a lot of ground to make up.

The previous four times Rose was atop the leaderboard going into Friday, he broke par only once. That was in 2004, when he started 67-71. And then he shot 81 on Saturday.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and No. 1 player in the world, opened with a 68 with very little stress. He played in the afternoon.

Starting well is key to the Masters. Only twice in the last 20 years has the eventual champion been outside the top 10 after the first round. The last player was Tiger Woods (tie for 11th) in 2019. Before that it was Woods, who was tied for 33rd in 2005.

Also in play Friday was the 36-hole cut of top 50 and ties. Jon Rahm was among those on the outside when the round began.

And then there was Bernhard Langer, a two-time Masters champion who at 67 is competing at Augusta National for the last time. He was just inside the top 50 and would love nothing more than to finish his Masters career on Sunday instead of Friday.

