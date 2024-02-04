Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.

Bieber was one of four celebrity captains, along with fellow Canadians Michael Bublé, Will Arnett and Tate McRae. He took part in warmups and was mic-ed up for the occasion.

“It’s been a minute — it’s so fun, though,” Bieber said while skating. “This is a dream.”