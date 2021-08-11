Justin Bieber leads nominees for 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Bieber has seven nods, including video of the year and best direction for “POPSTAR,” artist of the year, best cinematography for “Holy” and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for “Peaches.”

Megan Thee Stallion is right behind with six nominations, mostly from her hit song “WAP,” triggering nods for video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and best hip-hop song. She also was nominated for a second time in the best hip-hop song category for her work on Lil Baby's “On Me (The Remix).”