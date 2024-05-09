Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting a baby, renew their vows

NEW YORK (AP) — Cue up his 2010 megahit "Baby." Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) are expecting their first child together — and have renewed their vows.

A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the model is just over six months pregnant.

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. Hailey Bieber is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up with a photo shoot of Justin Bieber photographing his wife. In each caption, they've tagged one another.