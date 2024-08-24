Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit "Baby," has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby's foot Friday on Instagram, revealing the child's name as Jack Blues Bieber. The model, 27, reshared the post on Instagram Stories. It's not clear when the baby was born; a representative for Hailey Bieber told The Associated Press on Friday night that no further details were available.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in May via Instagram posts on their respective pages from an intimate vow renewal ceremony. The videos and photos show the model, who also founded the skincare brand Rhode, wearing a form-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump. The AP confirmed Bieber was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement.