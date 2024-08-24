Nation & World News

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome a baby boy, Jack Blues

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child
FILE - Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By KAITLYN HUAMANI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit "Baby," has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

The singer, 30, posted a photo of a baby's foot Friday on Instagram, revealing the child's name as Jack Blues Bieber. The model, 27, reshared the post on Instagram Stories. It's not clear when the baby was born; a representative for Hailey Bieber told The Associated Press on Friday night that no further details were available.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in May via Instagram posts on their respective pages from an intimate vow renewal ceremony. The videos and photos show the model, who also founded the skincare brand Rhode, wearing a form-fitting white dress that showed off her baby bump. The AP confirmed Bieber was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement.

Since the pregnancy announcement, the couple have each shared photos together and of Hailey Bieber that displayed the model’s baby bump, including a campaign for the Rhode skincare line.

The Biebers married in November 2018, which they also announced through an Instagram post. The singer posted a photo of the duo with the caption, "My wife is awesome," and his wife followed up by changing her Instagram username to "Hailey Bieber." The couple dated for about a month before tying the knot.

Justin Bieber rose to fame as a teenager and went on to become a Grammy-winning artist with eight No. 1 songs under his belt, including “Sorry,” “Love Yourself” and “What Do You Mean?” His latest album, “Justice,” was released in 2021.

