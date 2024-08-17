Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race, pulling away from the pack in overtime at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Justin Allgaier raced to his second NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the year and the 25th of his career, pulling away from the pack in an overtime finish Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

The wet weather that washed out qualifying for the Cup Series, stopped the Xfinity event for nearly 10 minutes early and again toward the end of a race scheduled for 125 laps that went an extra three laps.

On the final restart, Allgaier broke free in the No. 7 Chevrolet before Kyle Sieg rolled over in a crash on the final lap to end the race. Sieg was able to get out of the car on his own.