X
Dark Mode Toggle

Justices reject appeal from man arrested for spoofing police

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
58 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts.

After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers have “qualified immunity” and threw out the lawsuit.

The Onion filed its brief in defense of parody. Its lawyers wrote that the First Amendment protects people from prosecution when they make fun of others.

"The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists,” the site's lawyers wrote in a brief filed in October. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ separating states4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Opinion: Divisive concepts law doesn’t stop honest teaching of history
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s Jake DeLeo named national player of week after 3-homer weekend
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Ga. Senate leaders back $32.5 billion state budget with property tax break
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Ga. Senate leaders back $32.5 billion state budget with property tax break
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Bishop James Morton, 76, noted musician and preacher, dies
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Key moments in a year of war after Russia invaded Ukraine
8m ago
Walmart beats Q4 expectations but is cautious on guidance
11m ago
Wagner owner blasts 'treason' of Russian military chiefs
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top