Justices asked again to reinstate rule for abortion pill

Since July, Chuang’s order has temporarily prohibited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from enforcing the requirement that a woman visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain the drug mifepristone during the pandemic.

The FDA approved mifepristone to be used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, to end an early pregnancy or manage a miscarriage.

In October, the Supreme Court allowed women to continue getting the abortion pill by mail, but deferred any substantive ruling.

In its Supreme Court filing Tuesday, the administration said, “The district court’s preliminary injunction is preventing FDA from enforcing important, longstanding safety requirements.”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued HHS and the FDA in May to challenge the rule. The American Civil Liberties Union represents the groups.

“Their whole behavior throughout this litigation has been extraordinarily aggressive,” said ACLU attorney Lorie Chaiten, adding that the administration has made it easier to obtain “drugs with far greater risk, that are far less safe than mifepristone because of concerns about travel during the pandemic.”