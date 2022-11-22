ajc logo
X

Justice Thurgood Marshall's wife 'Cissy' Marshall dies at 94

National & World News
By JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
The Supreme Court says the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice and civil rights champion Thurgood Marshall has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cecilia “Cissy” Marshall, the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice and civil rights champion Thurgood Marshall, has died at the age of 94, the court said Tuesday.

Her husband became the high court's first Black justice in 1967 following a career as a civil rights lawyer during which he argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. He retired in 1991 and died in 1993 at the age of 84.

Cecilia Suyat was born in Hawaii in 1928. She moved to New York City and took night classes at Columbia University to become a stenographer. In 1948 she began working at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, where she met her future husband. Thurgood Marshall's first wife, Vivien Burey, died of cancer in 1955, and he and Suyat married later that year. They had two sons, Thurgood Jr. and John.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts called Cissy Marshall a a “vibrant and engaged member of the Court family" who regularly attended court events. “You wanted to sit next to her at any event," he wrote. "She had an easy sense of humor that could be — in an appropriate setting, of course — a bit saucy.”

Justice Elena Kagan, who was a law clerk to Marshall, called his wife a “marvelous woman” and wrote, “Every clerk to Justice Marshall received a sort of bonus: the steadfast friendship and support of his wife Cissy."

The Supreme Court said funeral arrangements were pending. Thurgood Marshall is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in a section where a number of other former justices are buried.

Credit: Henry Griffin

Credit: Henry Griffin

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock11h ago

State misses food assistance payments to countless Georgians
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
3h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
2h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
2h ago

Credit: pro

Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dana Verkouteren

Oath Keepers jury home for weekend after deliberations start
8m ago
Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'
9m ago
Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
4h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top