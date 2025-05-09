Justice Sonia Sotomayor says lawyers should stand up and fight amid turmoil in nation's legal system

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Thursday that lawyers should stand up and fight in battles faced by the nation’s legal system, comments that come amid attacks on federal judges and President Donald Trump’s targeting of elite law firms in executive orders.

“Our job is to stand up for people who can’t do it themselves. And our job is to be the champion of lost causes,” she said. "But right now, we can’t lose the battles we are facing. And we need trained and passionate and committed lawyers to fight this fight.”

Sotomayor didn’t mention the president as she spoke at an event in the nation's capital hosted by a section of the American Bar Association, which has also been targeted by Trump.