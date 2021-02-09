Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys

The official could not publicly discuss the internal deliberations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The transition process, which happens routinely between administrations, is expected to take weeks and would apply to a few dozen U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate. Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by Trump have already left their positions, some in recent weeks.

It's fairly customary for the U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic and don't necessarily happen all at once. In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

The U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president and are generally nominated with a recommendation from a home-state senator. The 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for overseeing offices of federal prosecutors and charged with prosecuting federal crimes in their jurisdictions.

The Senate has yet to schedule a confirmation hearing for Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court.

CNN first reported that the Justice Department was seeking the resignations.

