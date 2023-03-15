X

Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 hours ago
The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the people said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the people said.

They were not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday — the largest bank failure since the financial crisis of 2008 — and Signature Bank two days later have rattled markets as investors seek the safety of bonds amid renewed concerns about problems in the banking sector. On Wednesday, Credit Suisse, which has been beset by problems long before Silicon Valley Bank's demise, saw its shares hit their lowest level ever as the bank's largest shareholder declined to offer further support.

The Federal Reserve is facing criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at a high risk of default.

And a class action lawsuit was filed against the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, its CEO and its chief financial officer, saying that the bank didn't disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business.

As part of its investigation, the SEC has begun the process of seeking documents by sending out hold notices, said one of the people familiar with the matter. A hold notice requires the recipient to preserve relevant documents and electronically stored information.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call 9h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
3h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb paramedic arrested, accused of raping woman who fell asleep in car
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Family waits, and waits, for opportunity to bury loved one
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Family waits, and waits, for opportunity to bury loved one
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officials: Fire intentionally set at 2nd Target store in Buckhead this year
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Storms end Southern California water restrictions for 7M
7m ago
Blinken says Ethiopia must do more on Tigray peace deal
11m ago
US tribes get bison as they seek to restore bond with animal
15m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
11h ago
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
1h ago
Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top