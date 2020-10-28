Justice Dept. charges 8 in Chinese harassment plot in US

In July, for instance, the Justice Department charged hackers working with the Chinese government with targeting firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus. The administration also ratcheted up tensions over the summer by ordering China to close its consulate in Houston.

“Today’s charges reflect yet another example of China’s ongoing and widespread lawless behavior — and our refusal to tolerate it,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Simply put: It’s outrageous that China thinks it can come to our shores, conduct illegal operations, and bend people here in the United States to their will.”

In this case, prosecutors said, the defendants in 2016 and 2017 harassed the family of man who had been a city government official in China before arriving in the U.S. 10 years ago.

The man and his family were not identified by name by prosecutors, but a 43-page criminal complaint says the Chinese government had accused them of violating bribery and abuse-of-power laws in that country.

Between 2016 and continuing through last year, a group of Chinese citizens working with a private investigator and at the behest of the Chinese government sought to bully the man into returning to the U.S. through an intimidation campaign that included surveillance and online harassment of the man's adult daughter, unsolicited packages sent to his home as well as a threatening note left taped to his front door.

The note, written in simplified Chinese characters, said: "If you are willing to go back to the mainland and spend 10 years in prison, your wife and children will be all right. That’s the end of this matter!”

At one point, according to prosecutors, several conspirators coerced the man's father into coming from China to the United States to persuade his son to return to China to protect his family from physical harm.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the Chinese embassy in Washington.

In another case similar to the one announced Wednesday, the Chinese government sent a message to relatives in the U.S. of a target it could not locate, Wray said. The message explained that the person could either return to China promptly or commit suicide.

“These are not the actions we would expect from a responsible nation-state. Instead, it’s more like something we’d expect from an organized criminal syndicate,” Wray said.

Three of the five defendants were arrested in New York or New Jersey, and the other two were arrested in California, said Seth DuCharme, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news conference at the Department of Justice, Wdnesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in Washington, as Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers looks on. The Justice Department has charged eight people with working on behalf of the Chinese government to locate Chinese dissidents and political opponents living in the U.S. and coerce them into returning to China. Five of the eight were arrested Wednesday morning. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP) Credit: Sarah Silbiger Credit: Sarah Silbiger

