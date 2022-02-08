Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests

The couple was not charged in the Bitfinex hack, which resulted in the theft of almost than 120,000 bitcoin — at the time valued at nearly $71 million and is now worth more than $4.5 billion, officials said.

Investigators using what Monaco described as “old-fashioned police work" traced the stolen funds to more than a dozen accounts that officials say were controlled by Lichtenstein, Morgan and their businesses. They relied on accounts at a dark web criminal marketplace called AlphaBay, which was dismantled by the Justice Department in 2017, as a “pass-through” for the stolen bitcoin, according to documents. And they relied, investigators say, on classic money laundering techniques to hide their activities and the movement of the money, such as setting up accounts with fictitious identities

Millions of dollars of the transactions were cashed out through bitcoin ATMs and used to purchase gold and non-fungible tokens as well as more mundane items like Walmart gift cards for personal expenses, prosecutors said.

Justice Department officials say that though the proliferation of cryptocurrency and virtual currency exchanges represent innovation, the trend has also been accompanied by money laundering, ransomware and other crimes. The Justice Department last year announced the formation of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team in recognition of the trend.

“Today’s arrests, and the Department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” Monaco said in a statement. “In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again showed how it can and will follow the money, no matter the form it takes.”

