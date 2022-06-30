BreakingNews
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies
ajc logo
X

Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace speaks to members of the media outside federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex crime victims after concluding there is “significant justification” to do so and after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade, prosecutors said Thursday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Attorney Breon Peace speaks to members of the media outside federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex crime victims after concluding there is “significant justification” to do so and after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade, prosecutors said Thursday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

National & World News
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a probe of the New York Police Department unit that investigates sex crimes following years of complaints about the way it treats crime victims

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has launched a probe of the New York Police Department unit that investigates sex crimes following years of complaints about the way it treats crime victims.

The civil rights investigation announced Thursday will review the department’s Special Victims Division to examine whether it engages in a pattern of gender-biased policing, officials said.

“Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. New York City’s two U.S. attorneys joined her in announcing the probe.

The investigation of the police unit, portrayed in fictional form on TV’s “Law & Order: SVU,” comes after a decade of complaints about staff being stretched too thin, and reports by some women that their sexual assault reports weren't thoroughly investigated.

In one 2019 lawsuit, a woman alleged detectives shrugged off her report of being raped by someone she'd been involved with, logging it as a "dispute" instead of a sex crime. Another woman said in the suit that her account of being kidnapped and gang-raped was grossly mishandled by a detective for months before she was told the case was "too complex" to investigate.

After the lawsuit and a leadership shakeup, the NYPD pledged to change its ways. But victims say the promised reforms haven’t arrived.

“We hope the Justice Department’s investigation and our lawsuit will finally result in real change for victims and survivors of sexual assault in New York City,” said the women's lawyer, Mariann Wang.

The NYPD said in a written statement that it welcomes the review and is committed to improving the quality of its investigations.

“Our goal is for SVD to be the national model,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. “I believe any constructive review of our practices in the Special Victims Division will show that the NYPD has been evolving and improving in this area but we will be transparent and open to criticism as well as ideas in the process.”

Justice Department officials said the probe will include a comprehensive review of the police department’s policies, procedures and training for investigations of sexual assault crimes by the unit — including how it interacts with survivors and witnesses, and how it collects evidence and completes investigations.

They said they also want to see what steps the police department has taken to address deficiencies in its handling of sexual assault crimes, including its staffing and the services and support it offers sexual assault survivors.

Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, said the NYPD has already taken steps to address concerns, but authorities want to ensure sex assault victims are treated fairly in the future.

After the 2019 lawsuit, the NYPD appointed a woman, Judith Harrison, to lead the embattled division and shifted to what she called a "victim-centered" approach — but she moved to a different position within two years.

In 2020, the department appointed Michael King, a veteran investigator and forensic nurse, to the post. But King was removed from the job in February, amid complaints about his leadership and the division's continued mishandling of cases.

Last October, a woman who identified herself as Christine told a City Council hearing that detectives made fundamental mistakes in investigating her rape.

She said they failed to interview witnesses or collect security camera footage from the bar where she’d been before the attack.

Instead, she said, they wanted to set up a “traumatizing, controlled phone call with the man who raped me,” failed to test for date-rape drugs and closed the case twice without telling her.

In another case, detailed in a 2020 article in The New York Times, a New York University student said a sex crimes detective openly doubted her allegation that she had been raped by a stranger in her apartment, talked her out of moving forward and shut down the case.

The suspected rapist, identified through fingerprints on a condom wrapper found at the apartment, was later jailed on burglary charges — but ended up being released and assaulting three more women because the special victims division never told prosecutors he was a rape suspect, the Times reported.

The special victims division has also been under scrutiny, including from the NYPD’s internal affairs bureau, for allegedly mishandling rape kits and investigators allegedly shortchanging the department on hours worked.

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said sex crimes victims “deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that the NYPD affords to other categories of crime.”

“Likewise,” he added, “relentless and effective pursuit of perpetrators of sexual violence, unburdened by gender stereotypes or differential treatment, is essential to public safety.”

___

Associated Press reported Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department's treatment of sex crime victims after concluding there is "significant justification" to do so and after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade, prosecutors said Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department's treatment of sex crime victims after concluding there is "significant justification" to do so and after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade, prosecutors said Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department's treatment of sex crime victims after concluding there is "significant justification" to do so and after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade, prosecutors said Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Editors' Picks
REVIEW: Lady Ha beckons with street food, drinks on Beltline7h ago
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
5h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
10h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
10h ago
Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say
2h ago
The Latest
From stocks to crypto, a punishing six months for investors
6m ago
Delta pays $10.5 million to settle post office allegations
7m ago
EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters
8m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
9h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
10h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top