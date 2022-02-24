Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal

UnitedHealth said in January 2021 that it would spend nearly $8 billion in cash to add the company and boost its ability to provide data analytics and revenue cycle management support, among other offerings.

The deal totals around $13 billion counting debt, and the companies had initially expected it to close in the second half of 2021.

Aside from running a health insurer, UnitedHealth also operates a growing Optum business that provides care, manages pharmacy claims and offers technology services and support.

The Department of Justice was joined by attorneys general from Minnesota and New York in filing the lawsuit.

Shares of UnitedHealth fell more than 1%, or nearly $8, to $451.63 in midday trading while broader indexes also dropped.

___

