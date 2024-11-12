Justice Department sues to block UnitedHealth Group's $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department is suing to block UnitedHealth Group's $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys, citing concerns the combination would hinder access to home health and hospice services in the U.S.

The antitrust complaint was filed in Maryland federal court Tuesday. In a statement, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the government is challenging UnitedHealth and Amedisys' proposed merger because "patients and their families experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives deserve affordable, high quality care options."

The suit follows UnitedHealth's acquisition of LHC Group Inc., another home health and hospice provider. Since that transaction's completion last year, the Justice Department said, UnitedHealth and Amedisys have emerged as the two largest providers of home health and hospice care in the country.