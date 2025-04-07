Justice Department seeks to restrict testimony of fired pardon attorney

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is attempting to use executive privilege to prevent its fired pardon attorney from telling Congress about the circumstances of her departure, and dispatched armed deputy U.S. marshals to her home to deliver restrictions on her testimony, according to letters made public on Monday.

Liz Oyer, who has said she was fired as the department's pardon attorney last month after refusing a request to recommend that actor Mel Gibson's gun rights be restored, is among several witnesses invited to appear Monday before a joint hearing of House and Senate lawmakers.

The hearing, which among other witnesses is to feature a former public corruption prosecutor who resigned under protest amid the Justice Department's dismissal of its case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, will represent the first time in the new Trump administration that newly departed Justice Department lawyers have spoken publicly before Congress about the circumstances of their departures and their concerns with leadership of the federal law enforcement agency.